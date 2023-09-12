Sure, Jan. The house featured in almost every episode of The Brady Bunch was sold for less than its original listing price of $5.5 million. One of the most famous homes in television history was purchased by its new owners for $3.2 million, which is a significant discount from the price HGTV paid to renovate it.

The extensively renovated house, which cost HGTV $3.5 million back in 2018, was put on the market last May. However, according to reports, the house was sold for $300,000 less than its renovation cost.

Even though it is considered one of pop culture’s most iconic homes, property listing agent Danny Brown thinks no one would ever actually live there. On their decision to take such a loss, Brown told TVLine:

“This is not a home anyone would ever live in, and savvy investors understand that Airbnb rental laws are nuanced and restrictive. We felt the property was worth about $3-$3.5 million and that’s exactly where it landed; there are no intellectual property rights that are included in the sale. HGTV spent about $5.5 million purchasing and gutting the house which is why we listed it at $5.5 million, even though we knew it was an aspirational list price.”

The massive renovation of The Brady Bunch house was featured in the 2019 limited reality series A Very Brady Renovation. The original cast members, dubbed the Brady kids, also appeared in the series, including Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Eve Plumb (Jan), Susan Olsen (Cindy), Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), and Mike Lookinland (Bobby).

What is The Brady Brunch About?

The television sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1975 for five seasons, follows the eponymous family — Mike Brady and Carol Ann Martin’s blended family of six children — as they live under one roof, exploring everyday family matters, including family bond and sibling rivalry.

Apart from the six Brady kids, The Brady Brunch cast members also include Robert Reed as Mike, Florence Henderson as Carol, Ann B. Davis as Alice Nelson, Allan Melvin as Sam Franklin, and Robbie Rist as Cousin Oliver.