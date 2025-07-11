The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Time’s almost up! Amazon Prime Day wraps up tonight, and you’ve only got a few hours left to grab massive savings on everyday essentials. From personal care must-haves to household staples and pantry favourites, now’s the time to stock up on top picks from brands like Dyson, Clinique, Samsonite, LEGO, and more – including Canadian favourites like Vitruvi, Canadian Down & Feather Co and DESIGNME.

Not a Prime member? There’s still time to sign up and unlock exclusive access to all the deals – plus enjoy perks like fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. And don’t forget: Giftmania is back, giving members the chance to win exciting prizes just for shopping!

Hurry – shop the Amazon Canada Prime Day showcase and support Canadian brands before the clock runs out!

Home

30% off

29% off

Crafted from durable, break-resistant PET plastic, these space-saving organizers keep your cosmetics, jewelry, kitchen utensils, or office supplies neatly stacked and easily customizable, allowing you to mix and match sizes to create a storage solution tailored perfectly to your space and style.

20% off

Proudly Canadian-made, this duvet features baffle box construction for maximum loft, a 260 thread count to keep down in place, 100% breathable cotton, corner loops for secure anchoring, and is filled with premium white down – the lightest, fluffiest, and warmest fill available.

21% off

Think of it as your personal breeze – but smarter. This sleek 3-in-1 unit doesn’t just cool the room, it cools to you, thanks to intuitive tech that knows exactly where comfort is needed most.

77% off

This juicer features a wide feed chute for whole fruits, an ultra-fine filter for smooth juice and one-touch operation with quick, tool-free cleaning – making fresh juicing faster and easier than ever.

53% off

The Lefant M210 Pro glides through tight spaces, switching between cleaning modes and responding to your voice or app commands – all while smartly dodging obstacles and returning to its dock when it’s done.

Beauty

30% off

Big hair, don’t care – this lightweight, cloud-like mousse from DESIGNME boosts volume and bounce with a soft, flexible hold that lifts every strand to its full, fabulous potential.

21% off

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer is the crown jewel of hairstyling tools – smoothing, curling, and volumizing with just air, no extreme heat and all the glam of a salon blowout at home.

25% off

Redken’s Extreme Length Biotin Shampoo is a strand-strengthening saviour, designed to fortify damaged hair and help it grow longer, healthier, and glossier – no matter your hair type.

25% off

Clinique’s High Impact Mascara lifts, lengthens, and volumizes in one clean sweep – delivering bold lashes that even sensitive eyes can love.

20% off

Langeige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer delivers the dreamy dew of Korean skincare in one milky, minimalist step – infused with ceramides and peptides to hydrate, firm, and strengthen your skin barrier with every sweep.

Tech

56% off

Experience rich, deep bass and secure, all-day comfort with JBL Vibe Beam earbuds – featuring long-lasting battery life, water resistance, and customizable sound through the JBL headphones app.

20% off

More Recommendations Best Amazon Prime toy deals: LEGO, Melissa & Doug, Nerf and more!

The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring features chic design and powerful health tracking – delivering stress and women’s wellness insights, no subscription required, with a battery life that lasts nearly two weeks.

31% off

Stay motivated and in tune with your body using the Versa 4 + Premium – track workouts, monitor recovery, and explore new fitness adventures with real-time stats and over 40 exercise modes, all wrapped in a sleek, water-resistant design.

Travel

63% off

Say goodbye to neck pain on long flights with the SNUGL travel pillow – designed with premium visco-elastic memory foam that delivers orthopedic-level support and perfect spinal alignment.

50% off

This chic Samsonite set includes a lightweight 20 inch carry-on and 24 inch spinner with a scratch-resistant brushed polycarbonate shell, smooth multi-directional spinner wheels, organized interiors and a reassuring 10-year warranty.

50% off

Perfect for the modern jet-setter, this Samsonite set pairs a sleek 20 inch carry-on with a roomy 24 inch spinner made to pack all your essentials for sweet escapes, boasting a glossy, scratch-resistant shell, ultra-smooth oversized wheels and chic interior organization.

57% off

With locking main compartments, slash-proof construction, a cut-proof adjustable shoulder strap that secures to posts or chairs, a removable LED light, pockets, and expansion mesh, this just might be the perfect little travel bag.

Kids and family

24% off

Capture the magic of Hogwarts with this charming Lego castle and grounds set, featuring beloved spots like the Great Hall and Whomping Willow, topped off with a gleaming golden architect statue – perfect for any Harry Potter fan’s collection.

20% off

From bedside sleeper to play yard, this 5-in-1 pack and play by Afgbf grows with your little one – designed with breathable mesh, smart storage, and safety-tested stability, it’s the chic, travel-ready essential every modern parent needs.

35% off

Part furniture, part magic, this kids couch is a soft, stylish dreamland of endless forts, cozy reading nooks and boundless imagination – crafted with cushy foam, a washable velvet cover and certified-safe materials that parents trust and little builders love.

