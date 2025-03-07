Text messages show survivors were panicked

A thread of text exchanges and the transcript of a 911 call are among the newly unsealed court documents in the case relating to the killing of four Idaho University students, who were found stabbed to death inside an off-campus house in November 2022. The documents were unsealed on Thursday and included text messages exchanged by two of the surviving roommates.

The messages, exchanged between 4:22 am and 4:24 am on the morning of the day when the killings took place, showed the duo discussing the alleged appearance of a masked man exiting the residential unit, as per CBS News. The victims of the gruesome murder were roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle. The fourth student found murdered in the house was Ethan Chapin. He was also the classmate of the other three friends.

Also Read : Buy insurance, don’t carry bullets or firearms’: US issues travel advisory for Turks and Caicos Islands



Calls to the victims went unanswered

The surviving duo have reportedly been identified as “BF” and “DM”, the respective initials of their names. The documents suggest that all four victims were dialled up by DM between 4:19 am and 4:27 am. However, the calls went unanswered, CBS News said in its report. This was followed by DM texting BF: “No one is answering,” as per the court filing. DM then hit BF with a “I’m really confused rn” text.

Mystery of the masked man

In one of the messages, DM also made an apparent reference to the intruder, saying, “No it’s like a ski mask.” One of the survivors had earlier told investigators in 2023 that they saw a masked man exiting the house after the four students were stabbed to death.

Survivors expected to testify at trial

New court documents indicate that the surviving roommates are likely to testify at the suspected killer’s trial. The alleged murderer was arrested nearly two months after the mass killings. The suspect, 30-year-old Kohberger, is a former PhD student. The trial against him is set to commence on August 11.

Also Read : US job market sees addition of 151,000 jobs in February; unemployment rises to 4.1%



911 call transcript also unsealed

The transcript of a 911 call that was made hours after the murders, at around noon, was also submitted to the court in a separate filing. The transcript shows the phone was passed between DM and BF as they talked to the dispatcher amid a chaotic situation, according to CNN. The responses were reportedly fragmented due to the duo passing the phone between themselves. They informed that Kernodle was in an unresponsive state and that she had returned home drunk the previous night.

FAQs



Who were the victims of the brutal mass murder?

The victims of the November 2022 mass murders were University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle,and Ethan Chapin.

What did the survivors of the killing spree tell investigators?

In a statement to investigators earlier, one of the surviving roommates had recalled seeing a masked man leaving their off-campus house after the four students were fatally stabbed.

