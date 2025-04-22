The Idaho woman who was forcibly dragged out of a local Republican town hall in February is seeking $5 million in damages.

Teresa Borrenpohl was dragged from her seat and onto the floor by private security guards who did not identify themselves after disrupting a GOP town hall in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Feb. 22, according to video of the event and statements from officials.

Borrenpohl filed a notice of tort claim on Monday with the Kootenai County Clerk, asserting that a group of men — which she says includes Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris — and a private security company hired for the event violated her constitutional rights.

“Town halls are intended to foster conversation and discourse across the aisle, which is why I am deeply alarmed that private security dragged me out of the public meeting for simply exercising my fundamental right of free speech,” Borrenpohl said in a statement.

Norris and the private security firm, LEAR Asset Management, did not immediately return requests for comment.

The court filing comes several days after prosecutors said six men were charged with crimes in connection with the town hall.

The Coeur d’Alene City Attorney’s Office announced in a statement on April 17 that it had filed charges against six men involved in the event.

Paul Trouette, Russell Dunne, Chistofer Berge and Jesse Jones were all charged with battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation and security agent duties violation, according to the attorney’s office.

Alex Trouette was charged with security agent uniform violation and security agent duties violation, and Michael Keller was charged with battery, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the men had legal representation. NBC News’ attempts to reach the Kootenai County office of the Idaho Public Defender were unsuccessful.

The February town hall was hosted by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee.

The committee, in a Facebook post at the time, stated that Borrenpohl “shouted down legislators with insults,” thereby disrupting the town hall. She was eventually asked to leave.

At the time, the chairman of the committee, Brent Regan, said Borrenpohl was removed by “licensed and bonded professional security” after interrupting the event at least seven times. He accused her of having a history of disrupting meetings.

All of the town hall attendees were told that they would be removed if they did not “respect the rights of others,” Regan said.

According to a video of the incident, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris asked the woman to leave, but she refused. After attempting to remove Borrenpohl himself by pulling her arm, Norris instructed men wearing black clothing to remove her.

Video shows Borrenpohl asking the men who they were, but they did not answer. She asked Norris if the men were deputies; he also did not reply.

Norris was seen on the video shouting at Borrenpohl to leave as she accused the men of assaulting her. She was then physically dragged out of her seat and onto the floor.

Coeur d’Alene Police Department Sgt. Jared Reneau told NBC News at the time that the police chief recommended revoking the city’s license for LEAR Asset Management, the security company for which the men dressed in black worked.

The company has since had its business license revoked for violating Coeur d’Alene City ordinances regarding security markings and identification, according to NBC News affiliate KTVB of Boise.

After the incident, Borrenpohl told KTVB that she felt her First Amendment rights were taken from her in that moment.

“I could have never imagined my right to free speech and my right to assemble could be stripped in such a violent way,” the statement said. “Due to the sensitivity and shock of the matter, I am unable to speak on this situation immediately, but I will make my voice heard when the time is appropriate.”