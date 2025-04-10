For 55 years, April 22nd has been celebrated as Earth Day– a day to celebrate the wonders of our planet and a reminder of all that we can and should do to protect it. Whether you are interested in doing something hands-on like a beach cleanup or going on a hike, letting your elected officials know about environmental issues you care about or simply taking some extra time to learn more about the natural world, there’s something for everyone. PIRG and Environment America have teamed up to provide some helpful activities, guides and information to help you celebrate Earth Day in your own way.









Evgeniy Kalinovskiy | Shutterstock.com

Celebrate Earth Day with the kids in your life Sharing the beauty and value of the natural world can be a joyful endeavor for you and for the kids in your life. We have activities that will help bring you and your kids a new appreciation of the environment at our new resource page, "Environmental resources for parents, teachers and youth leaders." We also have "50 family nature activities," with loads of fun activities for kids of all ages that are perfect for Earth Day.









Staff | TPIN A successful park cleanup in July 2024 organized by League of Women Voters Oak Park River Forest and Environment Illinois.

Host or participate in an event One of the most common ways that people celebrate Earth Day is by joining or organizing a community event. If you’re interested in joining an event in your local community, a quick google search for “Earth Day event + your city/town” is a good place to start. If you’re interested in organizing your own event for Earth Day, here are some ideas to consider: Plastic pellets, though tiny in size, are a big problem in our nation’s waterways. Organize a plastic pellet or “nurdle” hunt in your local waterway to help identify sources of this pollution. Our guide to finding nurdles in your local waterway can help get you started.

Beyond Earth Day, we are also organizing the International Plastic Pellet Count on May 3rd , where people across the world are looking for plastic pellets in their local waterway to help shine a spotlight on the problem of plastic pellet pollution. Consider hosting an event in your community for that day, and spending Earth Day recruiting volunteers to join you.

Host a clothing swap to help cut down on textile waste by giving clothes a longer life. Our guide to organizing a clothing swap or our guide to hosting a clothing swap for kids clothes can give you some good ideas.

Host a nature documentary watch party and share your love of nature with friends and family. Here’s a list of our favorites. You can also use the watch party as a way to encourage people to let their elected officials know what environmental issues they care about.

Make change in your own home or community Earth Day can be a great time to challenge yourself to do more to reduce your impact on the environment. We have compiled some of our best tips and resources on ways that you can reduce plastic, food, textile and electronic waste, shift your buying habits, garden to best support pollinators, power your life with clean energy and more. Resources for reducing waste: Resources for protecting bees and other pollinators: Resources for powering your life with clean energy:









Holly Christiansen | Used by permission Hikers in Chalk Basin









Staff | TPIN

