Fingerprints and scanning DNA databases in the UK and abroad so far have not yielded any results, the Met said.

Officers are now looking to other methods to find out where he came from.

Det Con Kieran Mulvaney said: “It is very sad that over a year has gone by and despite a previous media appeal and various other tactics, we have not been able to find anyone with a connection to this man.

“We’re continuing our efforts to find out who he was as someone will be missing him and I am sure they are incredibly worried that they haven’t heard from him.

“This won’t be the news they’d be hoping for, but it is important we do everything we can to identify this unknown man.”

When he was found, the man was wearing a black Columbia jacket, a navy Puma sweatshirt, a black Armani T-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms with Sketcher trainers.

He did not have any personal items or identification documents on him and did not have any tattoos or identifying marks.