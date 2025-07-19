A ballistic missile launched Friday night at Israel by Yemen’s Houthi rebels was intercepted by air defenses, the military said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the attack, which set off warning sirens in central Israel and the Jerusalem area.

The Iran-backed Houthis later issued a statement claiming responsibility for firing the missile, saying it targeted Ben Gurion Airport.

The Houthis began attacking Israel and shipping lanes in November 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the war there between its ally Hamas and the IDF.

Traffic through the Red Sea, a critical waterway for the world’s oil and commodities, has markedly dropped due to the targeting of ships, which the Houthis claim are linked to Israel.

In response to the attacks, Israel has carried out several strikes on Houthi-linked targets in Yemen, including the port city of Hodeida earlier this month.