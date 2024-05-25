ISRAEL has rubbished claims by Hamas that the terror group kidnapped IDF soldiers inside Gaza on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Hamas released a disturbing video claiming to have snatched the soldiers in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

1 Palestinians in Jabalia, northern Gaza, where Hamas say they kidnapped the IDF troops Credit: Getty

Just three minutes after the video was shared on Telegram, Israel jumped to correct the record.

The Israeli Defence Forces shared a statement on their own channel, and later Twitter, writing: “The IDF clarifies that there is no incident in which a soldier was abducted”.

A disturbing and unverified clip was also published on Twitter around the same time – purporting to show the kidnapped troop.

The caption said it showed Hamas luring a “Zionist force into one of the tunnels in the Jabalia camp.”

It said the terrorists then engaged with the group “from zero distance, killing, wounding and capturing its members”.

The video, shared by account War Intel, showed a man in torn and bloody military fatigues being dragged across the floor of a tunnel.

He was pulled over what looked like an army bag.

The disturbing footage then flipped to images of what appeared to be three sets of guns, vests and helmets.

Neither Hamas nor the IDF have individually commented on this clip in particular.

The same account said Hamas’ military wing were claiming to have killed and injured some of the Israeli troops from the same group – inside Jabalia refugee camp.