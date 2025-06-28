A ballistic missile launched at Israel by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was likely intercepted by air defenses on Saturday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF said attempts were made to shoot down the missile, and they were apparently successful.

There were no reports of injuries or impacts.

Sirens had sounded in Beersheba, Dimona, Arad, and the surrounding area in southern Israel. Preceding the sirens by four minutes, an early warning was issued to residents, alerting civilians of the long-range missile attack via a push notification on their phones.

The Houthis later took responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that they targeted a “sensitive Israeli enemy target” in Beersheba.

“The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks be to Allah,” the statement said.

Yemenis chant slogans and hold placards during a mass rally to celebrate what they call “Iran’s victory” in the 12-day war with Israel, in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, June 27, 2025. (Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)

The Houthis — whose slogan calls for “Death to America, Death to Israel, [and] a Curse on the Jews” — began attacking Israel and maritime traffic in November 2023, a month after the October 7 Hamas massacre.

The Houthis held their fire when a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas in January 2025. By that point, they had fired over 40 ballistic missiles and dozens of attack drones and cruise missiles at Israel, including one that killed a civilian and wounded several others in Tel Aviv in July, prompting Israel’s first strike in Yemen.

Since March 18, when the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen have launched 52 ballistic missiles and at least 13 drones at Israel. Several of the missiles have fallen short.

While a rare rocket from Gaza was fired at Israel and intercepted on Friday night, the Houthis are, for the most part, the only one of Israel’s adversaries still regularly firing at Israel.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel for 12 days this month, but a ceasefire was reached on Tuesday. There was also rocket fire and shelling from Lebanon by the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah during much of the war, but that largely stopped with a ceasefire in November.