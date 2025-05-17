It’s not the easy questions that shape a nation. It’s not comfort that builds greatness. If history has taught us anything, it’s this: Real progress is born from discomfort.

Too often, societies fall into the trap of playing it safe – protecting old beliefs, avoiding friction, and choosing the path of least resistance. But no great story, no lasting success, has ever come from staying comfortable. Nations, like individuals, are destroyed not by what they face but by what they refuse to face.

Across history, the fate of countries has not hinged solely on wars, leaders, or wealth, but on their willingness to ask the uncomfortable questions. The ones that hurt. The ones that unearth contradictions, threaten pride and force a reckoning with the past.

Refusing to confront uncomfortable truths can be more damaging than any external threat. The Soviet Union collapsed not from outside pressure, but from its refusal to question its rigid ideology. The lesson is not that questioning guarantees success. It’s that the refusal to question guarantees failure.

If America hadn’t asked why African Americans were treated as second-class citizens, it might still be trapped in deeper institutional racism. The civil rights movement was born from confrontation, not comfort.

After WWII, Germany asked how it allowed the Holocaust to happen, choosing to confront its past. By remembering, not denying, it transformed from aggressor to the moral anchor of Europe.

The biggest example is China. Deng Xiaoping asked the unthinkable – Is this version of communism truly serving our people? Then, instead of abandoning communism, he reimagined it – blending it with market reforms and global ambition.

The result? The rise of a capitalist-communist state unlike anything the world had seen. The key was not ideology. It was introspection.

Revolution to renaissance: Deng’s dream of a nation of capable men

Before Deng’s era, China was a rigid, feudal society dominated by a few elites and strict ideology. The Cultural Revolution under Mao deepened the crisis, causing widespread persecution and chaos.

In the late 1970s, China faced a choice: stick to traditional Marxist doctrine or reinvent its society and economy. Deng Xiaoping took two bold steps – first through a social revolution that dismantled feudal structures, then through pragmatic economic modernization.

He began by rehabilitating millions persecuted during the Cultural Revolution, restoring their dignity and fostering national reconciliation. In 1978, Deng Xiaoping launched the “Open Door Policy,” inviting foreign investment and integrating China into the global economy. This, along with his broader reforms, fueled rapid growth—China’s GDP grew by 9.5% annually from 1978 to 2013, lifting 800 million out of poverty in four decades.

Through the “Four Modernizations,” Deng prioritized education, technology, national defense and agriculture, building a skilled workforce that powered China’s rise to become the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s focus on innovation and talent over ideology drove rapid progress. Literacy rose from 20% (1949) to 97% (2020). It now produces 1.4 million engineers a year, leads in STEM PhDs and has more than 100 million small and medium enterprises generating 60% of GDP and 80% of the employment.

China’s rise is rooted in long-term investment in human capital, making it a global leader in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and space tech. Deng’s focus on practical solutions over ideology drove China’s rise from poverty to prosperity.

By breaking feudal structures and embracing market reforms, China rebuilt its economy and fostered a nation of competent, forward-thinking citizens who empower the nation.

Caste census: addressing India’s Achilles heel

India today stands at a crossroads, much like China in the 1970s. A land of vast potential, India is held back not by talent or vision but by its reluctance to question deep-rooted beliefs about caste.

The caste system has long perpetuated inequality and limited opportunity. It’s India’s Achilles heel.

However, a major shift is underway. In April 2025, after persistent advocacy by opposition and civil society, the Indian government agreed to conduct a nationwide caste census as part of the decennial population survey. This step is vital for dismantling feudal structures and enabling data-driven, inclusive policymaking.

I’ve long argued in my columns for a caste census, as India’s strengths are overshadowed by the caste system’s deep-rooted flaws. The census is a step forward in addressing historical injustices and promoting equitable development, but the real challenge is turning the data into policies that drive social justice and inclusion.

A caste census, followed by land reforms, and then industrial reforms, will set India on the right trajectory, much like China. India must learn from China to invest in human capital and ensure equal opportunities for all, regardless of caste.

For India to rise, it must first dismantle its traditional internal beliefs and ask uncomfortable questions to unleash its potential. The day we choose competence over complacency, equity over entitlement, and nation over narrowness, India’s rise won’t just be possible – it will be inevitable.