Let’s be honest: most marketing emails never get read. With the average professional sending and receiving nearly 150 emails a day, getting noticed in the inbox is a long shot. For busy buyers, ignoring irrelevant messages isn’t just a habit — it’s survival.

Still, many entrepreneurs treat email as their go-to channel for relationship building, brand promotion and lead generation. But the landscape has changed. Buyers are self-directed, content-fatigued and increasingly numb to outreach that doesn’t add value. If your marketing hinges on the perfect subject line, you’re already behind.

To grow your business today, you need more than email — you need pull.

From push to pull

Email is a push tactic. You send a message — solicited or not — and hope it hits the right person at the right moment. Sometimes it works. But more often, it interrupts rather than engages.

Content marketing works differently. It’s a pull strategy. You create something valuable — an article, video or guide — and let your audience come to you when they’re ready. They discover your content on their terms, in their timeline, with real intent.

If your goal is to build trust, credibility and long-term interest, that distinction matters.

What content marketing does better than email

Email has limits. It reaches those you already know. It disappears within a day. And it’s rarely shared or reused.

Content, by contrast, builds momentum. A well-optimized blog post can surface in search results for months. A compelling video can get reshared across platforms. A strong point of view can open doors to podcast invites, speaking gigs and partnerships.

Content gives your message reach and staying power. It doesn’t just deliver once — it works repeatedly, across formats, audiences and buying stages.

The real role of email now

Email isn’t dead. But its job has changed. The most effective marketers today use email to amplify content, not replace it. They send a quick note that links to a deeper idea. They use email as a prompt, not a pitch.

Instead of cramming all the value into an inbox, they use email to guide people to something more meaningful — a resource, an insight, a perspective that sets them apart.

This shift is especially useful for solo founders and lean teams. You don’t need a complex funnel or a massive list. You just need something worth clicking through to.

Making content and email work together

The smartest marketing strategies treat content and email as a system, not separate tactics. Here’s how to make the two work in sync:

Keep your email short . One message, one link. Get people to the good stuff faster.

. One message, one link. Get people to the good stuff faster. Match tone to content . If your article is thoughtful, your email should be too. Authenticity builds trust.

. If your article is thoughtful, your email should be too. Authenticity builds trust. Learn from your audience. Every open, click and skip is a signal. Let that guide your content strategy.

Better together

Content and email are most effective when they support each other. Content builds your presence, attracts new audiences and establishes authority. Email brings people back, deepens relationships and creates momentum.

But it only works if you lead with value. Email is the reminder. Content is the reason.

So if you’re still relying on inbox tactics to drive business growth, it’s time to rethink the strategy. Don’t just get into their inbox — earn their attention.

