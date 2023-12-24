FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper – Twin Peaks

Christmas isn’t a holiday for cynics. Sure, there’s something wonderful about a dark or depressing Christmas story, but to truly appreciate the holiday, one has to accept all the silly sentimentality and faith. And while his most openly Christmas themed character—Crispin Glover’s Jingle Dell from Wild at Heart—is a grotesque nightmare, no filmmaker understands weird sentiment like David Lynch.

So as loath as I would otherwise be to have a cop at dinner, I would like to spend time with FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper from Twin Peaks. Cooper would offer delightful observations about the taste sensation when gravy hits turkey, and would approach with solemn awe all of the religious traditions that are part of my Christmas celebration. And when we exchange low-cost but thoughtful gifts, he’ll wish us all a Merry Christmas in the form of a thumbs up. – Joe George

Kreacher the House Elf – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

I come from a big family—so big that honestly the last thing we need is another guest around the table at Christmas. Growing up, it wasn’t unusual for Christmas dinner to spread beyond the table and onto stools pulled up to the sideboard, with plates balanced on knees at ear-height from sitting in a deckchair, or held up out of dog-nose range by grandkids perched on every other step of the stairs. Guests aren’t something we lack. A servant though?

I considered Dobby at first, but honestly he’d last five minutes with my lot—the sound of Bing Crosby muffling his poor screams as we collectively booted him into next door’s garden. So I have to go with Kreacher. Yes, he’s an abused, racist Nazi with Stockholm Syndrome, but what family doesn’t have one of those at Christmas? As our indentured House Elf for the day, Kreacher would be forced to cook, clean, wash up, collect all the used wrapping paper, find the right batteries to fit the kids’ toys, and apparate to the corner shop and back for when we realize that the jar of Cranberry sauce has gone moldy—and he’d do so gracelessly and muttering such curses that none of us would even feel a bit of guilt. Feliz Navidad! – Louisa Mellor

Harvey – Harvey (1950)

I can think of no one I would rather have at my table than Harvey, the invisible six-foot, three and a half-inch white rabbit from the film Harvey. In Henry Koster’s movie, adapted from a Pulitzer prize winning play by Mary Chase, Harvey is the best friend of Jimmy Stewart’s Elwood P. Dowd. So if in this fictional universe Elwood is still around, he’d get an invite too. I don’t want to separate the best buds. But I hope Harvey would see something in me and decide to show me how real he is—because I know he is. Harvey doesn’t eat a lot, and despite his considerable size, I think we could find a spot at the table for him. Harvey is non-judgmental, no side-eye from him if I have an extra roast potato, a bit more double cream, a few too many glasses of Prosecco. Because Harvey knows that life can be hard. Perhaps he’d let me share my grand plans, my fears, my stories—wonderful listener that he is.

Harvey is good-natured, but he enjoys a bit of mischief too, and I am here for that. A bit of cheating at Cluedo maybe. A hidden remote allowing me to watch extra episodes of Justice Judy (which is new Judge Judy on Prime Video… I digress). Perhaps Harvey could stop time so I don’t have to come back to work for a bit. Or take me on an adventure somewhere warm. If not, though, I don’t mind. I’d just feel grateful to have met the greatest rabbit that ever lived and have him cross my path.