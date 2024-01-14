In a recent interview with The Week, Karan Johar, a well-known filmmaker, expressed his desire to rectify certain aspects of his 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna if given the opportunity for a remake. The movie starred seasoned actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Kirron Kher, among others. It delved into the theme of marital infidelity and fractured relationships.

In the interview, he acknowledged the criticism of endorsing infidelity in the film and clarified that he cannot endorse something that is already prevalent in society.

Karan Johar on how he would’ve packaged KANK differently

On being asked if he feels that he should have produced a film differently, Karan addressed the complexity of the question and said, “It is a tough question because I will hurt the person who made it. There are films that were emotional decisions. The only film I wish we had packaged differently was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. I tried to bring commercial elements like big song sets and massive stars, but it is an intimate film. If I could make this film again, I will correct it.”

“People said I endorsed infidelity through Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), but I said you can’t endorse something that’s already sold out,” he said further.

When Karan had called KANK a flawed film

This is not the first time Karan Johar has expressed regrets about ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. He had said at a press event in 2016, “I think it’s a flawed film. And I think the mistakes in that film are entirely mine. I think I tried to do two things; I tried to do something fresh, and interesting, and ground-breaking, but halfway through I also got scared. So just like my sun sign, which is Gemini, I became two people. And I think I should’ve just been one person, with one solid conviction.”

He had said, “I’d written the characters very differently and then stars stepped in, and I started adhering to star imagery and persona, over and above core content. Like if you read the screenplay of Kabhi Alvida, it’s infinitely superior to the film. I think I let many moments of that film down. Some parts were over-cast, some parts were opulent for no reason. It took away the intimacy and paved the way for the mainstream. The result is that it has a neither here nor there feeling. While some scenes in the film are very strong, and impactful, others are perhaps catering, which they shouldn’t have.”

