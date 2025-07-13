If you’ve ever checked your bank statement and spotted an unexpected overdraft fee, you’re not the only one. U.S. banks made a staggering $12.1 billion in overdraft fees in 2024, according to the Financial Health Network.

Here’s what you need to know about sneaky overdraft fees — and the accounts you can switch to in order to avoid them.

How do overdraft fees work?

When your checking account balance dips below zero and a transaction still goes through, your bank covers the difference and charges you what’s called an “overdraft fee.” It’s basically a small, high-interest loan you never asked for.

Some banks will even rearrange your daily transactions from largest to smallest, increasing the odds that your balance drops below zero. That helps them charge more overdraft fees.

If overdraft fees are showing up on your statements, even just once or twice a year, it’s a sign that your bank doesn’t have your best interests in mind. The good news is that you don’t have to settle for that anymore.

Find a bank that doesn’t charge you at all

Many forward-looking banks have eliminated overdraft fees altogether.