China Rejects US Accusations
The Chinese foreign ministry dismissed the fentanyl issue as a justification for tariff increases on Chinese imports. A ministry spokesperson stated that China’s actions to safeguard its rights and interests were both legitimate and necessary.
“The US, not anyone else, is responsible for the fentanyl crisis. In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue. Instead of recognising our efforts, the US has sought to smear and shift blame to China and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes. They’ve been PUNISHING us for helping them. This is not going to solve the US’s problem and will undermine our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation,” the statement added.
Tariffs Take Effect
The Trump administration has imposed an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods, adding to the 10 percent already in place. These tariffs came into effect on Tuesday. Similar tariffs have also been applied to imports from Canada and Mexico over the same issue.