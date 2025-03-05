China Rejects US Accusations



The Chinese Embassy in the US has responded to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration over the fentanyl issue. In a statement posted on X, the embassy emphasized that the US should engage in equal consultation with China to address the matter. “If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals. If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” the embassy’s post read.

The Chinese foreign ministry dismissed the fentanyl issue as a justification for tariff increases on Chinese imports. A ministry spokesperson stated that China’s actions to safeguard its rights and interests were both legitimate and necessary.

“The US, not anyone else, is responsible for the fentanyl crisis. In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue. Instead of recognising our efforts, the US has sought to smear and shift blame to China and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes. They’ve been PUNISHING us for helping them. This is not going to solve the US’s problem and will undermine our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation,” the statement added.

Tariffs Take Effect

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods, adding to the 10 percent already in place. These tariffs came into effect on Tuesday. Similar tariffs have also been applied to imports from Canada and Mexico over the same issue.