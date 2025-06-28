If you’re just joining us
Here’s a recap of the past day’s developments in Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza and the wider region:
At least 23 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed and dozens more wounded in Gaza on Saturday.
Israeli forces killed 13 Palestinian athletes and coaches in June, the Palestinian Olympic Committee said on Saturday.
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon has killed one person, the Lebanese health ministry said on Saturday.
The Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday that it has ‘likely intercepted’ a missile that was launched from Yemen.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa) said that Gaza’s health sector remains under intense strain, with extensive damage to medical facilities and a critical lack of fuel.
The paramilitary wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, al-Quds Brigades, said on Saturday it had detonated “a highly explosive device” in an Israeli military vehicle.
Iran has expanded access to its airspace for international overflights following a ceasefire with Israel, though flight restrictions remain in place across much of the country, an official said on Saturday.