At IFA 2023, Lenovo introduced several new additions to Windows 11 gaming, including the Lenovo Legion Go – the company’s first Windows 11 handheld device for gamers – and its top-of-the-line Lenovo Legion 9i laptop. Businesses also got fresh options, including a new glasses-free experience with the ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor that is compatible with real-time eye-tracking.

The Lenovo Legion Go brings the power of Windows 11 to a new mobile form factor, powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or Z1 processors that bring games to life on the 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display. The 10-point touch screen enables intuitive control for scrolling, tapping, or swiping. Every Legion Go includes a complimentary three-month Game Pass membership that gives players access to hundreds of high-quality games. Players will also appreciate the performance and longer gaming sessions that come with up to 16GB LPDDR5X (7500Mhz) RAM and a 49.2Wh capacity battery.

This handheld also has support for Super Rapid Charge, which allows the battery to recharge up to 70% in just half an hour. When plugged in, there’s a power bypass mode that protects the battery from extra degradation while eliminating the heat normally produced while charging. Expect this handheld to be available in October.

Players who prefer slightly bigger form factors can look to the Lenovo Legion 9i, the company’s first 16-inch Windows 11 gaming laptop with a self-contained, AI-tuned, triple-fan liquid-cooling system to manage heat under extreme gaming sessions. It stays cool even under the most grueling of gaming and content creation sessions with that system and 6,333 individual intake vents. The system is ideal for creators and gamers alike, who need a full development studio that fits in a backpack and has processing power aplenty with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. All that extra power comes to life on the up to Lenovo PureSight 3.2K Mini-LED 16:10 Display with 165Hz variable refresh rate. To better immerse players in games, the Lenovo LA-2 AI chip’s Smart FPS (frames per second) feature directly interfaces with the display to track frames-per-second and automatically adjust power to the GPU and CPU, ensuring maximum FPS no matter the gaming scenario. As with Lenovo’s handheld gaming device, this laptop comes with a three-month Game Pass membership and is expected to be available in October.

At IFA, Lenovo also unveiled new tools for businesses, led by the new ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor. For professionals who want a more streamlined process for creating 3D content – such as graphic design, games and videos – the monitor delivers 2D/3D compatibility without the need for glasses and is designed for more immersive creation, connection and collaboration. The 3D monitor projects two independent images to the user’s eyes, so that each eye sees the subject from a slightly different angle. This process delivers crisp stereo vision and depth perception in a natural and efficient stereoscopic visualization. It reduces the need for additional computing power for 3D rendering, while giving a consistent user experience across both 2D and 3D modes. It’s also got professional dual 99% color accuracy (DCI-P3, Adobe RGB) and has 4K resolution in 2D mode. This monitor comes with built-in speakers and connectivity options, including USB-C docking and modular camera support for expanded functionality and easy charging. It’s expected to be available in select markets starting in February 2024.

Head over to Lenovo for more information on these devices and the many accessories in both ecosystems unveiled at IFA.