Iga Swiatek needed just 57 minutes to earn her first Wimbledon title and sixth major championship, overwhelming American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday in the women’s final.

It was only the third double-bagel to happen in a women’s major final all-time, and first since 1988, when Steffi Graf defeated Natasha Zvereva at the French Open. Before that, a women’s final hadn’t featured a 6-0, 6-0 score since 1911 Wimbledon, when Dorothea Lambert Chambers won against Dora Boothby.

Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, improved to 6-0 in major finals, adding the grass-court Slam to her collection of four French Open trophies and one US Open. She becomes the eighth women’s player all-time — and only active one — to win a major title on all three surfaces.

Swiatek broke her opponent in the opening game and added two more breaks to clinch the first set in 25 minutes. She finished with a 55-24 edge in total points and accumulated that despite needing to produce merely 10 winners. Anisimova was shaky from the start and made 28 unforced errors.

A junior champion at Wimbledon in 2018, it took time for Swiatek to really find her footing and get comfortable on grass. She started her career with a 6-5 tour-level record on the surface, but since 2023 has won 19 of 22 such matches. Wimbledon marks her first career WTA grass-court title.

Swiatek spent most of 2022, 2023 and 2024 at No. 1 in the WTA rankings but was seeded No. 8 at the All England Club after going more than a year — 15 straight WTA main draw events — without claiming a title, the second-longest drought of her career. Before Saturday, her last title had come at the 2024 French Open.

She served a one-month doping ban last year after failing an out-of-competition drug test; an investigation determined she was inadvertently exposed to a contaminated medical product used for trouble sleeping and jet lag.

The win was also Swiatek’s 100th at a major, coming in her 120th career Grand Slam match. She’s the fastest woman to 100 major match wins since Serena Williams, who reached the mark in 116 matches at the 2004 US Open. Before Saturday, there had been only one player in the Open Era to earn their 100th major match win in a final — Andy Murray at the 2012 US Open.

The title match at Centre Court was the first for the 23-year-old Anisimova at any Grand Slam tournament. She was a semifinalist at age 17 at the 2019 French Open and took a mental health break away from the tour a little more than two years ago.

A year ago, Anisimova tried to qualify for Wimbledon, because her ranking of 189th was too low to get into the field automatically, but lost in the preliminary event. She will break into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time next week.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.