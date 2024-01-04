Iggy Azalea has decided to take a step back from music and cancel her next album as she lets her other creative endeavors take precedence.

Taking to Twitter/X in the early morning hours of Wednesday (January 3), the Australian-born rapper wrote a lengthy letter to fans explaining why she was abandoning music for now.

“This is gonna be long….so only bother reading if you love me,” she began. ” (If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned. [shrug and laughing emojis]) I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world.

“I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.”

She continued: “In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing. To many of you that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that.

“That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

She concluded: “Cant wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating & hoping you’ll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch! I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated — I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down. I hope you’ll understand. Talk soon! I Love you.”

Check out Iggy’s statement below:

When prompted by a reply, Iggy added that “it’s all cool weird stuff” that she’s working on and that she’s been in this new space for a minute but felt like she “should share [it] with the class.”

Iggy Azalea previously planned to walk away from music following the release of her 2021 project The End of An Era, but changed course a year later.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she wrote on Twitter/X in August 2022. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

At the time, the “Fancy” artist was performing as the supporting act on Pitbull’s Can’t Stop Us Tour and it was later revealed that she had begun working with Tory Lanez as an EP on her next album.

One year later in August 2023, she dropped her first new song since 2021, “Money Come.” Produced by Tricky Stewart, the track hears Azalea announce her return while taking aim at some of today’s female rappers.

“Okay, so you wanna play rough, I’m reloaded/ Okay, either get up off my clit or deep throat it/ Y’all hoes out here workin’ my nerves/ Time to terminate the bird like a two-week notice,” she raps on the track.

It’s unclear if Lanez’s incarceration played an influence on Iggy’s decision to walk away from music, but one thing that’s for certain is she’s been raking in the dough with her other endeavors.

In November, it was revealed that Iggy Azalea beat out superstars like Cardi B and Tyga to become the top earner amongst celebrities on OnlyFans with a whopping $48million for 2023.

For $25 per month, fans get first-look access to a stream of exclusive and uncensored photos, videos, illustrations, poetry, and music from the Aussie star.