Iggy Azalea has revealed that she was booted off stage after she experienced a wardrobe malfunction with her pants in the middle of a performance.

A video started circulating around social media on Friday (August 25), showing the Australian rapper getting down on her knees while performing her 2014 track, “Goddess.” As she squatted down, her Black pants began to tear which forced her to have to sit down to keep her outfit in order.

As she continued to perform, a female stagehand — who appeared to be visibly upset — threw her a towel and directed her to cover her left leg up, as it was completely exposed. Saudi Arabia is known for having strict laws regarding indecent exposure.

Following her overseas show, Iggy Azalea took to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet and revealed that she was actually kicked off the stage and not allowed to finish her performance.

“Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU!!!,” she said. “And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the shows fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting.”

Check out the video below:

Iggy Azalea kicked off stage as wardrobe malfunction upsets Saudi Arabia authorities https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/I0TldL9iLW — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the “Fancy” artist recently made her return to rap with an explicit new track that informs men on the best way to satisfy her sexual appetite.

On August 25, she released her first new song since 2021 in the form of her explicit single “Money Come.”

Produced by Tricky Stewart, the track hears Azalea announce her return while taking aim at some of today’s female rappers.

related news Iggy Azalea Goes Extra Mile To Help Tory Lanez ‘Get Back To Work’ After Prison August 10, 2023

“Okay, so you wanna play rough, I’m reloaded/ Okay, either get up off my clit or deep throat it/ Y’all hoes out here workin’ my nerves/ Time to terminate the bird like a two-week notice,” she raps on the track.

On the song’s hook — which reinterprets K7’s 1993 hit “Come Baby Come” — Iggy Azalea gives men a simple direction on how to get her to achieve climax in the bedroom: “Come baby, come baby, money make me cum/ Keep my name out your mouth if you can’t gimme some/ Come baby, come baby, can you make me cum?/ Can you hit it ’til I feel in my tummy, tum, tum.”

The song comes alongside a video directed by Christian Breslauer, which sees Iggy and her crew lead a hostile takeover of an office, transforming all the corporate men into women thanks to their sharp shooting.

Iggy Azalea previously planned to walk away from music following the release of her 2021 project The End of An Era, but her feelings changed last summer after less than a year out of the studio.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she tweeted in August 2022. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.”

She added: “So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”