Iggy Azalea has somehow managed to keep a positive attitude about her latest concert, even though she left a little more drenched than usual.

The “Fancy” rapper took to Twitter on Saturday (September 3) to thank her Brazilian fans for such a positive concert experience, even though she said she looked none the worse for wear when it was all over.

“I look like a wet rat,” she wrote. “This was the most chaotic show I’ve ever done and probably my favorite. Don’t even care what I looked like or how wet we all were it was just fun and I hope I get to see you all again soon. Truly, I love you. Night.”

Check out the video below.

While Iggy Azalea made the best of a bad situation in Brazil, she wasn’t so lucky in Dubai, where she performed last week.

A video started circulating around social media on August 25 showing the Australian rapper getting down on her knees while performing her 2014 track, “Goddess.” As she squatted down, her black pants began to tear, which forced her to have to sit down to keep her outfit in order.

As she continued to perform, a female stagehand — who appeared to be visibly upset — threw her a towel and directed her to cover her left leg up, as it was completely exposed. Saudi Arabia is known for having strict laws regarding indecent exposure.

Following her overseas show, Iggy Azalea took to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet and revealed that she was actually kicked off the stage and not allowed to finish her performance.

“Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU!!!,” she said. “And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the shows fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting.”

Meanwhile, the “Fancy” artist recently made her return to rap with an explicit new track that informs men on the best way to satisfy her sexual appetite.

On August 25, she released her first new song since 2021 in the form of her explicit single “Money Come.”

Produced by Tricky Stewart, the track hears Azalea announce her return while taking aim at some of today’s female rappers.