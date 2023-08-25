Iggy Azalea has made her return to rap with an explicit new track that informs men on the best way to satisfy her sexual appetite — check out “Money Come” below.

It’s been just over a year since the Austrailian rapper and model announced that she was coming out of rap retirement, and on Friday (August 25) she released her first new song since 2021 in the form of her explicit single “Money Come.”

Produced by Tricky Stewart, the track hears Azalea announce her return while taking aim at some of today’s female rappers.

“Okay, so you wanna play rough, I’m reloaded/ Okay, either get up off my clit or deep throat it/ Y’all hoes out here workin’ my nerves/ Time to terminate the bird like a two-week notice,” she raps on the track.

On the song’s hook — which reinterprets K7’s 1993 hit “Come Baby Come” — Iggy Azalea gives men a simple direction on how to get her to achieve climax in the bedroom: “Come baby, come baby, money make me cum/ Keep my name out your mouth if you can’t gimme some/ Come baby, come baby, can you make me cum?/ Can you hit it ’til I feel in my tummy, tum, tum.”

The song comes alongside a video directed by Christian Breslauer, which sees Iggy and her crew lead a hostile takeover of an office, transforming all the corporate men into women thanks to their sharp shooting.

Iggy Azalea previously planned to walk away from music following the release of her 2021 project The End of An Era, but her feelings changed last summer after less than a year out of the studio.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she tweeted in August 2022. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.”

She added: “So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

While she hasn’t dropped any music, the 33-year-old has been keeping fans entertained on OnlyFans.

In January, the “Fancy” hitmaker announced a new year-long multimedia project called Hotter Than Hell, available exclusively on the content subscription service for $25 per month.

Fans who sign up get access to exclusive and uncensored photos, videos, illustrations, poetry and unreleased music from the Aussie rapper — including her upcoming fourth studio album.

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!” Azalea told Variety. “Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on.

“I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms. The project is bold and fun — so is this collaboration — I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

The former T.I. signee announced last November that she had also sold her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capital in an eight-figure deal.