RIQ to deliver AI-native risk transfer solutions tailored to IHC and its group companies.

Partnership accelerates Abu Dhabi’s rise as a global hub for reinsurance and intelligent risk management.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – RIQ, the AI-native reinsurance platform purpose-built for the future of global risk transfer, has entered into a preferred reinsurance partnership with IHC, anchored by a targeted allocation of over USD 500 million in risk coverage within the coming decade.

Based in ADGM and launched earlier this year by IHC in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, RIQ will offer a full suite of reinsurance solutions, working closely with IHC and its portfolio companies to structure capital-efficient coverage across complex Specialty and Property and Casualty (P&C) risk classes. Leveraging advanced data modelling and AI-augmented underwriting, the platform is purpose-built to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving risk environment.

This partnership represents IHC’s commitment to pioneering intelligent capital deployment and transformative risk transfer solutions. By leveraging RIQ’s AI-powered infrastructure, IHC aims to enhance the resilience and operational agility of its group companies. The collaboration also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead globally in structured reinsurance and financial innovation.

RIQ is currently advancing through its regulatory journey with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, as it moves toward formal authorization as a reinsurer. In parallel, final preparations are underway for the execution of the reinsurance transaction between IHC and RIQ, which remains subject to regulatory clearance. This transaction will mark a foundational step in RIQ’s operational rollout.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “This partnership reflects IHC’s conviction in the transformative power of intelligent capital and data-driven risk transfer. By aligning with RIQ, we are catalyzing the next chapter of Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a global center for reinsurance innovation. This is not just a financial commitment, it is a strategic investment in the future of resilient infrastructure and industrial agility.”

Mark Wilson, CEO of RIQ, noted: “We are proud to collaborate with IHC in this milestone partnership. RIQ’s platform is engineered to deliver intelligent risk solutions at pace, fusing advanced analytics, underwriting discipline, and strategic capital. This announcement marks a defining step in our mission to reshape global reinsurance from Abu Dhabi outward.’’

Additional strategic updates are expected in the coming months, as RIQ executes on its global buy-and-build strategy. With over USD 1 billion in equity commitments from IHC and strategic partners BlackRock and Lunate, and anchored in AI-native infrastructure, RIQ aims to ultimately write USD 10 billion per year, redefining the future of reinsurance through intelligence, scale, and strategic discipline.

About IHC

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world’s largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 879.6 billion (USD 239.3 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

About RIQ

Established in 2025, RIQ is a next-generation, AI-native reinsurance platform launched by IHC, in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), RIQ is designed to serve global markets with an initial focus on high-growth regions across the Middle East, Asia, and select international jurisdictions.

With deep capital backing, advanced analytics capabilities, and a long-term commitment to innovation, RIQ will provide reinsurance solutions across Property & Casualty, Life, and specialized segments. By integrating intelligent risk assessment with global capital, RIQ aims to help shape a more resilient and responsive future for reinsurance worldwide.

