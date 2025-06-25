IISER IAT 2025 marks vs rank



The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have released the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their scores on the official website, iiseradmission.in, using their user ID and password. Rank cards can also be downloaded from the same portal.

As per IISER’s official note, all candidates who secured at least one mark in the IAT 2025 have been assigned a rank. However, the institute clarified, “Getting a rank does not guarantee admission to an IISER.”

How to check IAT 2025 result

Visit the official website: iiseradmission.in

Click on the ‘IAT result 2025’ link

Enter your user ID and password

View your result and download the rank card

IISER IAT 2025 result: Details of the examination



The IAT 2025 was held in May in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam was conducted for admission to the following programs:

5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree)

4-Year BS

4-Year BTech

These programs are offered at IISERs located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

The test had 60 multiple-choice questions, divided equally among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Each correct answer was awarded four marks, while one mark was deducted for every wrong answer. The total duration of the exam was 180 minutes.

IISER IAT 2025 Result Next steps: Counselling registration opens June 26

IISERs will begin the counselling registration process from 5 PM on June 26. Candidates must fill out their academic preference forms by 5 PM on July 3.

According to the official website, “An admission offer will be made based on seat availability for a particular round, the candidate’s rank in the exam, the preference submitted by him/her, and the candidate’s category.”

IISER IAT 2025 result: Admission offer and response

Once an admission offer is made, candidates will have the option to either accept or reject the seat. Those who reject the offer or fail to respond within the deadline will be disqualified from all further rounds of counselling.

For more information

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IISER Admission and the respective IISER institutes to learn more about the courses and the admission process.

