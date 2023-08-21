IKEA has announced that it is giving its buy-back program a bit of a boost, by providing an additional 50 per cent to IKEA Family loyalty members who use the service. It’s likely a welcome change for folks dealing with the sting of the cost of living, so how does it work, and how can you take part in the promo?

Here’s a simple guide.

IKEA’s buy-back program: What’s changing?

Image supplied. Second hand furniture selling deals.

As of August 18, IKEA Australia has changed up its buy-back system, allowing IKEA customers who are part of the IKEA Family membership program to trade in pre-loved furniture and offering them a refund card to the value of 50 per cent of the item’s buy-back value. The refund card, which customers will get in addition to the buy-back value, can be used straight away – meaning you can replace your old furniture with something new a little faster.

The offer is a limited one, so if you’d like to snatch it up, you’ll need to do so soon.

Christopher Nilsson, Service Experiences Leader for IKEA Australia, shared a statement on the change-up:

“We know that Aussies are continuing to feel the pinch due to the rising cost of living. With households impacted nationwide, we want to ensure our customers are still able to make the most of their home through the year-round affordable products IKEA provides as well as limited time offers like 50% additional value through Buy-back.

“Through the Buy-back service, customers can not only make a sustainable choice by giving their pre-loved IKEA item a second life, they will also get an IKEA refund card with a dollar value so they can shop with us straight away.

“We love helping our customers upgrade their furniture at a fraction of the price.”

To access this extra value deal for your second-hand furniture sales, you’ll not only need to be an IKEA Family member, but you’ll also need to attain a buy-back service quote between August 18 and August 29, 2023, and then return the item between August 18 and September 25, 2023.

To become an IKEA Family member, visit the website here. To access the buy-back online estimator tool, hop onto the website here.

Read more about the buy-back program and how you can shop for second-hand furniture here. And if you want inspiration for your next home makeover, check out this list of the most popular furniture items you can buy in store.