Tiny bits of plastic used during the manufacturing process are polluting Illinois’ rivers and lakes and pose a serious threat to aquatic life. Plastic pellets have been found in waterways and on beaches in Illinois.

Almost every plastic item is made from these plastic pellets, also called nurdles, which are manufactured from gas or oil, shipped to factories, and then melted and poured into molds to make just about every plastic product in existence, from plastic bags to plastic bottles. These pellets are lightweight and often spill during manufacturing or transport. Once in our environment, they find their way into our waterways including Lake Michigan.

Often, polluters don’t face any consequences when nurdles are spilled. So, we’re calling for a stop to the harmful practice of dumping plastic pellets into waterways.

HB3278 sponsored by Representative Joyce Mason in the Illinois General Assembly takes the first step for Illinois to address this problem. And, in good news for our environment, on April 7, 2025 the Illinois House passed the bill. Thank you to Rep. Mason for sponsoring the bill, to the representatives who voted in favor, and to all the individuals and organizations that have worked to support this effort. Next step is the state Senate.

Interested in organizing a plastic pellet count?

Help collect data on plastic pellet pollution in your area of Illinois by joining the International Plastic Pellet Count on May 3, 2025.