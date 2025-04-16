Illinois freshman wing Will Riley, a projected first-round pick, will enter the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Monday.

Riley, the No. 15 prospect in ESPN’s NBA draft projections, was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season.

Originally a member of the 2025 high school class, the Kitchner, Ontario, native made a late decision to reclassify and enroll at Illinois, possessing limited high-level experience in the States relative to his peers. While there were significant ups and downs, he had several eye-opening performances demonstrating his credentials as a lottery-caliber talent for Illinois, particularly in the second half of the season.

“I learned a lot through the season,” Riley said. “I faced a lot of adversity, which helped me. When I was younger, I had no idea what it was like on the American basketball scene. That transition from Canada was good for me. The biggest difference was the physicality. I put on 22 pounds before the start of the season. NBA teams saw my potential as a ball handler and creator, my IQ, and my ability to make reads. These are things you can’t teach. I got adjusted midway through the season and started to blossom.”

While far from a finished product, NBA teams view Riley as a significant long-term talent. He is a 6-foot-8 versatile scorer with outstanding shot-making prowess from all over the floor who shows impressive flashes of ability creating shots for himself and others. He also has polished scoring instincts and creativity as a passer, which is highly intriguing at 19 years old.

“I’m super keyed in on working on my body the next few months,” said Riley, who says he weighs 195 pounds. “I’ll be locked in on putting the right things in my body. Getting stronger, consuming a lot of calories, improving my base to stay grounded. I grew late, so people haven’t quite seen how good of an athlete I actually am yet. I come from a high jump, and track and field background. I’m in the gym every day at 5 a.m., and then back again in the evening.”

“I like studying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant — players with similar body frames as mine. I watch how they get to their spots and create open looks. Those are guys you can’t stop. I aspire to be like them but also to be like myself. I have a unique game.”

The NBA draft combine will be held May 11-18 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 25-26 in New York.

