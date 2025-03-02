Sunday’s defeat marks the end of Ilona Maher’s three-month stint in Bristol. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

American rugby star Ilona Maher scored one of Bristol Bears’ four tries in their 36-20 defeat to Gloucester-Hartpury in the Women’s Premiership semifinal on Sunday — a match that will prove to be her final game for the club.

Maher, who helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics, joined Bristol in January in a bid to prepare for the Women’s Rugby World Cup this summer.

Gloucester-Hartpury dominated the Bears, doing enough to reach their third-straight Premiership final.

Maher is the most followed rugby player on social media, with her three-month stay at Bristol bringing significant attention to the league.

She has more than 8 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok. She also was a runner-up on the “Dancing With The Stars” TV show.