iLoveMakonnen has called Kid Cudi “gay” for defending his decision to wear a dress.

The one-time Drake signee, who is openly gay, was reacting to a recent viral moment where a conspiracy theorist alleged that Cudi was taking part in an “Illuminati humiliation ritual” for wearing a floral dress while performing on SNL in 2021.

Cudi defended himself against the “stupid” claim, but Makonnen made it clear that he doesn’t agree with his explanation, writing on social media: “This gay. Period. Men don’t need to wear dresses to express themselves. And this is coming from the one who started this gay shit.”

ILoveMakonnen responds to Kid Cudi’s explanation of why he wore a dress: “Men don’t need to wear dresses to express themselves & this is coming from the one who started this gay sh-t” pic.twitter.com/AizFaXd3XD — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 4, 2024

Kid Cudi’s initial explanation for choosing to perform in a dress was: “Dear Issac u silly stupid lil person and all people under this post. Its the start of a new year and I got time for muthafuckas like u today. This post is mad fuckin lame of u and sad. A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some conspiracy.

“My success was [given] to me by God with the help of my many angels. All u people in the [comments] that have been tweetin me all day about this shit can gargle on my mayo. This moment was a proud moment for me, a shinin moment for all people who express themselves in their art.”

He concluded: “I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u stupid simple asses say can take that away from me. Happy New Year u fuckin simps.”

The Man on the Moon rapper previously pointed out that the dress, which was designed by the late Virgil Abloh, was a tribute to one of his heroes, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Cudi has also been forced to defend his sexuality in the past after being accused of being gay.

In a lengthy social media post last summer, he addressed homophobic critics, saying: “U know whats crazy, and really makes me question the world we live in, is when I post a picture of me smiling on ig and theres mad comments questioning my sexuality floodin my page w insults. I feel really bad for yall man. Its sad out here. Man cant even smile and be happy no more. Smh.”

He added: “Its like ‘oh he smiling TOO hard!! He DEF sucks a dick!’ Its like word?? Thats what we on now?? Homophobic and sad and will be miserable their whole lives.”

Cudi has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community in Hip Hop and has frequently called out homophobic attitudes.

In 2016, he tweeted: “IF YOU ARE AN INSECURE HOMOPHOBE AND HAVE A ISSUE WITH GAYS AND EQUALITY, UNFOLLOW ME NOW. THANK YOU.”

Cudi has yet to respond to iLoveMakonnen.