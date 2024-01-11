MANY women like an older man or dream about meeting a silver fox, but would you be willing to date someone who is 33 years your senior?

Roxana Eubanks hadn’t been looking for love, but found it with a 59-year-old senior citizen – whose grown-up kids now call her ‘mum’.

4 Roxana Eubanks, 26, and her 59-year-old husband Jonathan had been neighbours before dating Credit: Jam Press

4 The couple have shared their whirlwind romance on Tiktok, with many commenting on their huge age gap Credit: Jam Press Vid

Despite living in the same apartment complex, the 26-year-old and her now-husband, Jonathan, didn’t hit it off straight away.

It took months for the couple to finally meet with the pair locking eyes during the building’s annual party.

Keen to make a good impression, the shy clinical psychologist began chatting with him and was immediately ‘whisked away’ by the older man.

“I knew that he was older than me, but I didn’t think for one second that it was by that much,” she admitted, recalling the moment she met the then 54-year-old.

Though she’d dated slightly older men in the past, the young woman was completely taken aback by Jonathan.

She told press: “Everything about him, even the way he dressed, gave the impression of a younger man – but I was hooked on him.”

Shortly after this, the couple had their first date and spent hours chatting over wine together.

Whilst the couple might have been head over heels for each other, others in the building were pretty sceptical about the match.

“When we started dating, people in the building and in public started judging us and kept calling me a gold digger,” she confessed.

However, they weren’t the only ones who didn’t approve of the age gap relationship – as Roxana’s parents also questioned the match.

Rather than welcoming her spouse with open arms, Roxana’s loved ones struggled to accept her new boyfriend.

Even after two years of dating, they still weren’t convinced.

“I was hurt, but what really made me upset was that my mum and dad didn’t agree with our relationship,” she explained, recalling the backlash she’d received.

Heartbreakingly, her parents refused to attend their wedding after Jonathan popped the question in July 2021.

Instead, the couple would tie the knot days later in an intimate ceremony at their local registry office.

Thankfully, Jonathan’s grown-up daughters were much more accepting – despite being over a decade older than the 26-year-old.

“His two daughters joke and call me ‘mum’ and I teasingly call them my kids, even though they’re older than me,” she revealed, speaking about her step-daughters who are 13 years old.

The blended family even regularly appear in Tiktok videos together, with Roxana hoping that their story will inspire others.

“I don’t care about his money, or his age, all I know is that he’s my soulmate,” she said, adding: “We’re living proof that age is just a number – and if you love someone, then go for it.”

However, their story is far from over as the couple are hoping to expand their family in the near future.

The Sacramento woman gushed: “I’m excited for our future together and although he’s almost an OAP he’s still sexy to me.”

4 Despite being over a decade older than Roxana, her step daughters call her ‘mum’ Credit: Jam Press Vid