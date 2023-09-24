A PLUS-SIZE influencer has delivered her verdict on a viral snatching swimsuit.

Measuring 5’8 with 42DD boobs and an apron belly, she admitted to having tried on hundreds of swimsuits.

3 TikTok user Ashley Dorough tried out this viral swimsuit Credit: tiktok @ashley_dorough

3 She wanted to see if it was worth the price Credit: tiktok @ashley_dorough

But this particular number stood out and she has been given it an enthusiastic thumbs up.

In fact, she could not have rated it any higher, giving it a 10/10 and a dream come true.

Ashley Dorough’s (@ashley_dorough) remit is all about “plus-size fashion.”

She has loyal following of over 23,000 on her TikTok.

Before trying on the swimsuit, she laid out her vital statistics.

She was 5′ 8″ tall, a size 18/20, a 42DD boob size, had an apron belly, and a short torso.

“Let’s try the Fries Viral swimsuit and see if it’s worth the price,” she began her post.

“First impression, love the color,” she said. But it was the body sculpting that was doing it for her.

“If you want a very controlled, sucked-in type of swimsuit that gives you a good amount of coverage without feeling matronly, I say yes,” she wrote.

It didn’t come cheap but for Ashley, it was worth it.

“I’ve tried on hundreds of swimsuits in my lifetime and the fabric, supportive fit, and overall quality earns my rating of 10/10.”

“It’s pricey [but] it was super-comfortable. This is definitely a succulent type of suit.”

Her final verdict could not have been more clear.

“I actually love it. In my in my opinion it was worth the price.”

Commenters loved it too.

“Yes, the color is electric blue and looks nice on you.”