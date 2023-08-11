A LARGE-CHESTED influencer has shared her must-have sports bra pick from Amazon.
Not only are they soft, comfortable, and lightweight, but also a steal at just $10.
Julia (@allthingsjuliamarie_) shared the product recommendation with her TikTok followers.
The midsize fashion and beauty influencer regularly shares lifestyle tips and products that work for larger-chested girlies.
The size XXL and 36DD cup influencer held up the black bra, $30 for a pack of three, in its packaging.
“Must have Amazon sports bra for a fuller bust,” she said.
She tried on the bra, showing off the cropped sports bra from all angles.
“Comes in a pack of 3!” she said.
“They are so soft, comfortable, and lightweight with wide straps.
“Perfect for low-impact workouts, running errands, and/or daily wear.”
People took to the comments to share their thoughts on the bra.
Many were influenced and a few with a similar body type asked for the size she was wearing.
“Size XXL!” she replied.