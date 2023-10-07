A HEALTHY food enthusiast has shared her holistic salad recipe that is the best anti-aging treatment.

She said that she’s a big fan of eating her “Botox,” especially since her diet cleared her acne too.

Plant-based content creator Candy (@cookwithcandy) lives a holistic lifestyle and prioritizes her health and wellness.

In a TikTok video, she showed viewers how she eats her “Botox” as a non-surgical option.

She dubbed it a natural retinol alternative and said it was “the best anti-aging treatment” in the video caption.

First, she filled the bowl with leafy greens, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, garbanzo bowls, oil, and chopped baked sweet potatoes.

She mixed them all together and tossed in some small figs that a viewer called “those watermelon-looking things.”

The healthy dish contained nutritional benefits that played a significant role in anti-aging.

In another video, she told viewers about the three changes she made to her diet that cleared up her acne.

She wrote in the caption: “Eating your retinol pays off!!”

Candy explained that she struggled with bumps on her forehead and “knew that dairy was a problem” for her.

“If I eat dairy to this day, I immediately will see pimples pop up on my forehead again,” she added.

Next, she detailed that she eats tons of vegetables and is “obsessed with things like Bok Choy, okra, sweet potato.”

In addition, she even called Bok Choy a retinol alternative because vegetables like this are high in vitamins and minerals that make her skin glow.

Lastly, she revealed that she drinks about two to three liters of water daily.

Several people offered feedback in the comment section of the video.

“Magnesium really helped me (which you can also get from veg), “a viewer commented.

Another added: “Sorry girl. I need creamer in my coffee. I CANNOT drink it black lol so this needs to not count.”

“Lol, non-diary creamer!” Candy replied.