AN MOT mechanic has revealed why seatbelts that attach to your dog’s collar are dangerous and what you should use instead.

Craig, from Walsall Wood Tyre & Service in Walsall, West Midlands, took to TikTok to warn drivers that in doing so you might snap your pooch’s neck.

2 Craig revealed why seatbelts that attach to your dog’s collar are dangerous Credit: TikTok/@walsallwood_tyre

2 Instead, drivers should use a harness that wraps around the dog’s body Credit: TikTok/@walsallwood_tyre

In the clip he said: “Guys, these are absolutely dangerous as hell.

“It is far safer for your dog to smash his face on the dashboard than it is for you to have its neck snapped.

“The dog is still going to fly in forward, but if the dog’s neck is anchored to the seat, that bit is going to stop, but the rest won’t.”

Craig recommends using a “proper” dog harness that wraps around your pup’s body instead.

“That way, he is much safer,” the car expert said.

“Do not strap anything to your dog’s neck and attach it to your seat.”

Craig is known for his many car tips on the short video platform, including one where he revealed why getting a dodgy MOT test just so you can pass is extremely dangerous.

“It gets my back up a little bit this one,” he began the clip.

“When we talk about an MOT…[it’s] done for the minimum road safety standard.

“It doesn’t matter how well you can drive a car, it’s all the other idiots on the road you’ve got to watch out for.”

He went on to explain how having a car that wouldn’t pass a standard MOT could put your life and the lives of others in danger if you have an accident.

He added: “Let’s say you’ve got a dodgy wheel bearing…and that wheel might even come off.

“Let’s say that wheel comes off and hits and child, and that child dies as a result of that.

“That’s on you for a dodgy MOT.”

Craig said that he “couldn’t live with it” if he was responsible for such a thing and urged drivers to make sure their test is done properly.

All MOTs should be carried out at certified testing centres.

There are numerous websites online where you can find accredited garages in your local area and compare prices.

You can also book through garage chains like Halfords for extra certainty.