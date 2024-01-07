A CLEANING whizz has revealed some of the dirtiest places in your home that you probably don’t even know about.

Libby Wharton her own Yorkshire-based cleaning company and often regularly her social media accounts to share her top tips and tricks to keep your home glistening.

In the clip posted to TikTok (@thecleanupcompany), she begins by discussing your oven knobs, light switches and door handles.

“They get touched every day and you very rarely clean them,” she explains.

“I use anti-bacterial spray on mine.”

The cleaning whizz then moves onto one which may come as a bit more a surprise – and if you’re a dog owner, then you may just want to listen up!

“Dog bowls or any pet bowls or anything like that – there’s a lot of bacteria that grows in these,” she explains.

“Even if you regularly wash them, they’re probably really, really dirty.”

Moving on, she shares another one that she says is a real “ick” for her – kitchen sponges.

“Omg if you wash your dishes and you put your sponge out on the side – no offence, that’s fine – but there’s like 10 million bacteria that can live in one of these,” she explains.

“If have one of these I just bin it after it’s been used.”

Next on Lisa’s list is carpets.

“No matter how much you clean your carpets, they are possibly one of the dirtiest places in a house,” she says.

“You can hoover every day.”

The cleaning pro then notes how she’s always hated wooden worktops and anything wooden in the kitchen.

“Any form of chopping boards, they thrive off bacteria, let me tell you!” she says.

“There’s just a lot of places in your home that’s really dirty and they’ve got a lot more germs on them than you realise.

“Anti bacterial spray guys – just use it.”

Th clip has since gone viral, racking up thousands of views and hundreds of comments from horrified social media users.

“So do you always bin your sponges or do you use an alternative?” asked one.

Lisa replied: “I don’t use sponges to wash lovely I use wire wool.”

A second penned: “The kitchen sponges though – the worst bit is when you find them in peoples bathrooms!!”

Lisa quipped: “Omg don’t talk about the bathroom sponges.”

A third commented: “Wait…people don’t wipe their knobs after they’ve wiped the hob.”

Meanwhile, a fourth noted: “100% agree especially with door handles and that.”

Another noted: “Remote controls – clean clean clean.”

A further chimed in: “I clean my dogs bowls twice a day.”