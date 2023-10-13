A CLEANING expert has shared her three tricks to keep her bed smelling amazing.

A simple trick removed odor, dirt, and moisture from her mattress.

4 Anna, a cleaning pro, shared three tips for how she keeps her home smelling amazing Credit: TikTok/anna_louisa_at_home

Anna (@anna_louisa_at_home) shared the cleaning advice with over 800,000 TikTok followers.

The content creator mixed together baking soda and a couple of drops of essential oils in a cup, prepping her mattress for a good clean.

“Deodorise your mattress with bicarbonate of soda and essential oil,” she said.

She sprinkled the mixture over her bed, leaving the mixture on the bed for 15 to 20 minutes.

She then vacuumed it up with a small hand vacuum.

Next, Anna mixed together half a teaspoon of dish soap, a tablespoon of baking soda, and half a liter of soda water for an easy solution to freshen up her headboard.

Wrapping a pot lid with a towel, she quickly and easily wiped down the surface.

Last but not least, the cleaning expert added bags of Epsom salt with drops of essential oils to her cushion to help them smell good.

People took to the comments to thank her for the helpful advice.

“Love these ideas!” said one commenter.

Others were impressed with her interior decorating skills, inquiring about the pieces in her home.

“Where is your bed frame from and what is it called? I love it!” said one fan.

4 She used essential oils and baking soda to keep her mattress fresh Credit: TikTok/anna_louisa_at_home

4 She used a homemade solution to wipe down her headboard Credit: TikTok/anna_louisa_at_home