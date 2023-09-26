A CURVY model has found a novel way of boosting her confidence.

She has found that wearing thong bikinis helps her feel good about her voluptuous shape.

3 TikTok user Summer is a curvy model Credit: TikTok/melkteeth

3 She wears thong bikinis to boost her confidence Credit: TikTok/melkteeth

This lady could now say with certainty that she looked beautiful at any angle.

Judging by the comments to her post, there were many followers who were in complete agreement.

“In that lighting, you look like a sculpture,” was the breathless response of one person.

Summer (@melkteeth) looked very pleased too.

“Trying to be more confident in my body,” she said in her video.

“Posting this because I’m beautiful at any angle.”

She wore a white cropped T-shirt and a black thong.

Summer was on a mission to dispel any doubts about her body.

“Love the body that you’re in,” she urged other women.

“My body deserves all the love.”

This lady certainly got that in bucketloads.

Commenters gushed as they fell over to compliment her.

“It’s perfection,” said one person.

“You are beautiful at any angle and that’s a fact,” was the reaction of another.

This person echoed those views: “You should be extremely confident. That is absolutely beautiful.”

But this person was overwhelmed: “So f**king angelic. Every inch of your body is a temple and any person would be lucky enough to kiss every mark on you.”