A DRIVING whizz has revealed how to de-ice your driveway in seconds using a 65p Aldi essential.

The TikTok star said a product you already have in your cupboard will banish slippery pathways.

3 A driving whizz has revealed how to de-ice your driveway in seconds using a 65p Aldi essential Credit: TIK TOK

3 The driver – who posts under the name Washy Wash – said regular table salt is key Credit: TIK TOK

The driver – who posts under the name Washy Wash – said regular table salt is key.

Salt can be bought for as little as 65p for 750g from Aldi.

The TikToker said: “De-ice your driveway with just table salt.”

She shared a picture of herself sprinkling the cupboard staple across her ice-covered drive at home.

Read more cold weather hacks

After a couple of coats, the ice was gone.

Brits rushed to the comments to share how well ice works for them.

One said: “I’ve always use table salt for snow and it’s cheaper.”

Another said: “My mum did this in the 50s and 60s – so that’s all I use. Brillant.”

Others questioned how long the hack really takes to work.

Another driver shared how to de-ice a windscreen in seconds using a 2p household item.

And a motors whizz revealed the little known feature that opens car windows quickly – and it could save your life.

Another pro has revealed a vital motor part that should be changed regularly – and it’s not what you might expect.

Meanwhile people were stunned to discover a secret button that could be vital on the road – here’s where to find it.

And, parents have been urged to remember a life-saving feature in cars to keep their children safe.