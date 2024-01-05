A TATTOOED gran has revealed what she looked like before her inkings leaving people stunned.

Kerstin Tristan has gone form a bare-face natural beauty to an alternative model at the age of 57.

Kerstin has spent her life savings on her tattoos

But she looked so different before getting inked ten years ago

It took Kerstin 10 years to cover her body from head to toe in her colourful tattoos including a butterfly on her face and crystals etched onto her bum.

While most of us couldn’t imagine the pain of being tattooed all over – Kerstin loves the new confidence it has given her.

Kerstin previously confessed she “hated tattoos” – but everything changed in 2015.

She decided to get herself covered as she simply “couldn’t stand” her skin anymore.

Taking to social media, the colourful nan who goes by @tattoo_butterfly_flower decided to show off what she looked like before her transformation.

The German woman gave fans a glimpse at how much the body art has changed her whole look since 2013.

She captioned the post: “25.12.2013-25.12.2023”, and used hashtags on Instagram such as ‘tattoo idea’ and ‘tattoo style.’

Her Instagram post received thousands of likes, with plenty of people exclaiming that the gran looked incredible

One wrote: “you look amazing”, and “beautiful”, with some commenters pointing out that she looks amazing with or without the tattoos. “Both pictures are hot”, they gushed.

Kerstin revealed that she spent all of her life savings (£31,000) on on her tattoos.

“I simply just wanted to try something new. We all live just once and I thought that in my age something real has to come,” she said.

“When I look in the mirror, I see a beautiful meadow.”

Sharing a picture of her naked face and straight blonde hair, Kerstin looks worlds away from her dyed hair and inked up skin now.

People were left stunned by the change of appearance and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: “You look more beautiful by the hour.”

Another commented: “You are transformed by your tattoos to a different level of beauty. Fabulous. Obviously, your tattooed transformation is the best version of you.”

“Amazing ink,” penned a third.

Someone else added: “Right is my favourite.”

