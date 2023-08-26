AFTER constantly hearing critiques from her child’s school, a mom has had enough.

The self-proclaimed “bad mom” said the comments weren’t going to change who she was.

3 A self-proclaimed ‘hot mess mama’ said school guards aren’t going to change who she is Credit: TikTok/chantephan

3 Chante Phan uses her TikTok to share relatable, often humorous, content for working moms like herself Credit: TikTok/chantephan

Chante Phan (@chantephan) is a working mom who often shares her humorous and relatable parenting content on TikTok.

In one clip, she revealed her thoughts on school drop-off drama.

“Okay if you’re one of those perfect moms that drops off your kids at school perfectly and has those cute little lunchbox snacks that have everything all healthy and nutritious, keep scrolling,” she began.

“This is for the bad moms. I drop off my little at school every morning, and every morning the crossing guards tell me I’m doing something wrong.”

She explained that as she “hustles” to get her young child out of the car, she gets called out.

“They’re like, ‘Momma, you can’t stop here.’ And I’m like, ‘My kid is in pre-k and she’s in a car seat, she cannot get out by herself.’”

The next critique they offer is that she’s using the “wrong door” to get her child out.

“I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m a lost cause. I’m a hot mess, chaos mama who is doing everything just to get their kids to school in the morning.

“’There is nothing you can do for me, so to have you chirping all of my infractions in the background is not helpful.’”

She noted that the guards can still teach her daughter, as there is “hope for her” since she’s so young – but not for Chante.

“No hope for me. So I don’t want to hear all of the ways that I am messing up drop-off.”

As for what she’s looking for, that’s positive reinforcement.

“I want them to cheer if I actually do a successful drop-off.”

Although Chante values safety first and said she’s never had a safety issue in the car, she thinks the comments from guards are too much.

“I can’t keep moving. I can’t get my daughter out of the car seat without stopping.”