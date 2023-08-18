A MUM has told how she’s so hot that she can’t even walk outside without creepy men throwing themselves at her.

Jessica Rampant, 35, is inundated with messages from fellas who try to flirt their way to a date.

But she finds some of the ways that bachelors attempt to earn her favour ridiculous.

The Glaswegian says: “I always have delivery drivers texting me asking for dates.

“It’s the same with taxi drivers.

“I’m always getting DMs from thirsty men after I have been spotted walking down the street.

“It can be quite creepy as these people act like they know you and get angry if you don’t want to date them.”

Meanwhile, a backpacker who was tanning topless in her private villa while on vacation has been left cringing after the owner turned up.

His visit was unannounced but the reason behind it made the situation a whole lot worse.

A glass of wine seemed to alleviate some of the awkwardness for this TikToker as she shared her encounter.

Chasing Palm Trees (@chasingpalmtrees_) was on an adventure when the incident happened.

She and two of her best buddies took a risk before they set out on their extended holiday.

They did what many can only dream of doing.

This fun-loving trio quit their jobs and booked one-way flights to SE Asia.

“It was,” she said, “the best four months of their lives.”

During their period away, they got to see a lot, including Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and New Zealand.

“[Just] traveling around,” she said. But this young lady has become more philosophical since breaking away from the routines of normal life.

“Travel,” she urged others. “Money will always return, time won’t.”

The tanning episode happened while they were traveling around beautiful Bali.

“Thinking about the time I was sunbathing topless in our private villa,” she said in her post as she quaffed down a glass of wine.

If that wasn’t bad enough, she soon learned why he had arrived.

“The owner and his family walk in to decorate the garden for a religious ceremony.”

But she was able to rationalize the event: “Another day in the life of a backpacker.”

It didn’t ruin her trip though: “Finally living the life you’ve always dreamed of and get to witness sights every day.”