Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie, Jawan, is creating havoc at box office, not only in India but also internationally. The movie was released on September 7 and crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide after just six days. It became the fastest movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club and is showing no signs of stopping at the box office. The film’s worldwide collection is now at Rs 574.89 crore. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer grossed USD 1.90M Overseas on Tuesday, which now stands at USD 25.30M. Combined with Rs. 413 crores in India, the global box office has surged past the Rs. 600 crore mark. Film will cross 345-350 cr net domestic in Hindi and 395-400 cr net All India in 1st week. Film should also cross 700 cr worldwide gross in 1st week. Vivek Agnihotri who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘The Vaccine War’ had praised Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer and said he cannot wait to watch the film in theatres. On the other hand, he mocked the film with a meme just days before Jawan’s trailer got launched. In a recent interview with Zoom, the director also spoke about how he loves Shah Rukh Khan but doesn’t agree with his cinema. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War Trailer: Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi Starrer Shows India’s Fight Against COVID-19) Netizens are not happy with the hypocrisy of Vivek Agnihotri and since his ‘The Vaccine War’ trailer launch, an old video of the director talking against SRK is going viral which has him slamming Shah Rukh Khan for being ‘Muslim’. Vivek Agnihotri On Shah Rukh Khan Starrer ‘Jawan’ Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of his own film The Vaccine War on September 28, 2023. He recently gave an interview exclusively to Zoom where he spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan, “I’ll definitely see Jawan and contrary to popular belief I’m a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. To survive at such a height with so much of success and love from his fans for three decades is not an easy thing, it’s not possible to do it. You can’t even get 10 people to like you and millions of people love Shah Rukh Khan. That’s one of the reasons why I also love Shah Rukh Khan. Yes but I’m personally against dumbing down the cinema and he loves dumbing down the cinema. That’s the only conflict otherwise I really really love him and I’m very proud of his success.”

Vivek Agnihotri Accused Of Spreading Communal Hatred Towards King Khan

Since the release of trailer of ‘The Vaccine War’, an old video of Vivek Agnihotri has been going viral where the director is being accused of spreading communal hatred towards Shah Rukh Khan. The video also gives a fact check to Agnihotri’s claims.

In the video, Vivek Agnihotri talks about how all three superstars in our country are Muslims and that one of them is Shah Rukh Khan who always meets people with salaam and not namaste in a country that has a majority of Hindu population. This short clip of his is from an allegedly 3-year-old podcast interview. The video then gives a fact check by transiting into a compilation of Shah Rukh Khan’s several public appearances where he is seen greeting people in India and internationally with namaste/namaskar.

Watch the video here:

Hello @vivekagnihotri, #ShahRukhKhan does Namaste on Global platforms like Yale University and Ted Talks where people like you will be kicked to even enter. He could have done whatever he wanted but he chose to represent India unlike you who represents Blue films in India. pic.twitter.com/Y9vGwuS5k2 — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) September 13, 2023

One user commented, “He went to Tirupati temple to offer prayer before Jawan, They might be true to their own religion (which is very personal) but they also know how to respect and be a human !!”, while another one wrote, “salman aur shahrukh ganeshji laate hain ghar, shahrukh mandir, gurudwara bhi jata hain…. dharam ke andho ko ye dikhega nahi” Here’s how internet is reacting:

🆃🅸🅼🅴 🅵🅾🆁 🅲🅾🆁🆁🅴🅲🆃🅸🅾🅽

Communal Hatred MUST BE STOPPED ! Just becoz your movie is releasing… to get traction & attention… you target a celeb / superstar & religion …

SAD HEART BREAKING LOW 💔

Audiences are very smart…let your work & film do the talking… — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 13, 2023

Even if he says Salam Salam Salam, every time he does that by bowing his head down with respect… — DEBAJUNIOR (@Walkydelta) September 12, 2023

He went to Tirupati temple to offer prayer before Jawan,

They might be true to their own religion (which is very personal) but they also know how to respect and be a human !! — Punith (@PunithJoy1994) September 13, 2023

this man has no same yar yese besharam log bhi hote hai duniya mei… ye 1% bhi nahi hai srk ke samne. proprogandish movie banake paisa chapna ata hai srif isse,iske alawa aur kuch kar bhi toh nahi sakta.aur chiz karne k liye talent, brand, aur personality ki jarurat hota hai — saugat subedi (@saugats70888466) September 13, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri On ‘Jawan’ Trailer And Watching FDFS

The director had conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter before Jawan’s release, where he answered several questions from his fans and followers. When asked about his opinion on Jawan trailer, he replied, “Adbhut (wonderful). Mind blowing. Blockbuster written all over it.”

Adbhut. Mind blowing. Blockbuster written all over it. #AskVRA https://t.co/M2fofYWZII — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 2, 2023

He also revealed that he is eager to watch the film on the first day, first show, but is facing difficulty in getting the tickets. He tweeted, “FDFS. FDFS. FDFS. But where are the tickets, yaar. SRK se bol ke dila do please (pls ask Shah Rukh Khan to get me tickets).”

FDFS. FDFS. FDFS.

But where are the tickets, yaar. SRK se bol ke dila do please. #AskVRA https://t.co/bJV3mxkCEJ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 2, 2023

His tweets arrive days after Vivek had shared a meme that mocked Jawan and Prabhas’ Salaar.

