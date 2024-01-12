A YOUNG mum has controversially shared that she believes that women “wouldn’t survive physically” without men – and most would “submit” to a man if they could.

Jasmine Dinis is also teaching her three-year-old daughter how to “serve” her own family when she grows up.

The professional content creator, who also self-styles as a stay-at-home mum, believes in traditional family dynamics.

And despite claiming to make over £4,000 a month from posting and selling products on social media, she lets her husband take on a “breadwinner” role in the house.

That means he never cooks or cleans, nor does he help out with laundry or other household chores.

“In a marriage, listening to your husband doesn’t mean losing yourself or being a slave,” Jasmine, from Australia, explained on Instagram.

“It’s more about believing he can make good decisions for the family.

“Men are natural leaders, and letting them lead is about trust, not control.

“Being a good partner means trusting your husband to make the right choices without feeling like a servant.

“It’s about recognizing men’s natural leadership qualities and working together as a team, where both contribute to the family’s well-being.

“It’s not about giving up your voice but rather trusting him to make the right decisions for your family.”

Jasmine believes a lot of women don’t want to admit that they need a man, and those who claim they don’t are just letting their “ego” talk for them.

Her views have sparked controversy online, with a number of women saying her outlook is “f****d up”.

“You need a man because you have no form of independence,” one slammed under Jasmine’s controversial TikTok video about women “submitting” to men.

“Don’t project your shortcomings onto other people.”

“This is something you need to keep to yourself,” another said. “This is so unhealthy for women.

“I thank my mum everyday that she raised me to find happiness in myself and not depend on men to find it.

“This is the worst thing you can do to someone.”