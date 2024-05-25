A WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) state pensioner is furious that the General Election will push back compensation payments for her generation.

Colleen Webster, 68, as shocked to learn when she was 59 that she would have to wait another six years to get her state pension.

She told Express.co.uk: “I am fuming about the general election.Yes I want this self-serving Government out, but now everything we have done trying to get our compensation, is on hold yet again.

“Everytime we take a step forward, we take five back. Nine b****y years of fighting, now it looks as if we have to start again, with a new Government.”

The dissolution of Parliament on May 30 means the end of ongoing work in Parliament to call for Government compensation. But WASPI campaigners have vowed to continue their work.

Ms Webster said: “The DWP have been found guilty of maladministration so as much as they ignore it and try to brush it under the carpet, one of their Government departments did not follow their own guidelines.