A WIFI expert has revealed how to boost the speed of your internet in just a few seconds.

A sluggish Wi-Fi connection makes life much harder for everyone from home workers to teenagers who want to stream the latest movies online.

2 The expert revealed how to increase internet speeds with just a few clicks Credit: Youtube/HydKakarot

2 Sluggish wife makes life harder for home workers Credit: Youtube/HydKakarot

But now an expert has revealed how to boost your connection with just a few clicks. The expert, @HydKakarot, posted the information in a YouTube video.

The expert explains: “How to make the internet ten times faster. Go to network and internet options.

“Select Ethernet and change adaptor options. Go to properties and configure, and then choose speed and duplex.

“Choose the highest duplex value and boom, your internet is way faster.”

Wi-Fi expert Erich Kron revealed to Readers Digest that a common reason you’re internet may be lagging is because other devices are interfering with your signal.

Nearby routers and other internet-connected devices are all competing for the same connection.

To tackle this, Kron recommends switching to other, less crowded channels on your Wi-Fi router.

To do this, all you need to do is go to your device settings and search online for the instructions for changing channels on your modem.