MARTIN KEOWN has revealed that he would man-mark Sir Alex Ferguson to stop him getting to the referee.

The former Arsenal star came up against the Scottish manager multiple times in his career when playing against Manchester United.

3 Sir Alex Ferguson would often try to speak to referees during half time Credit: AFP

3 Martin Keown has claimed that he would stop Ferguson from getting to the referee Credit: Getty

Keown, 57, claimed that he would get “between” Ferguson and the referee so he could stop the Man United legend from speaking to the official.

He told the It’s All Kicking Off podcast: “Alex Ferguson used to try and get to the referee at half-time. So I thought, right, that’s not happening again. So I would wait and stop it from happening.

“Nothing physical. I just wanted to stop it happening by getting in between Ferguson and the referee. I was looking out for it.

Keown suggested that the small moments, like blocking Ferguson and making United wait for them were key to success.

He added: “These are fine margins. When we played Man United, we wouldn’t enter the tunnel before them before kick-off.

“No, they would have to wait for us. They used to do the same thing for other teams, but we were the only team doing this to them

“So there was this stand-off. I remember one particular game, the referee is at the door saying, well, are you coming out

“No, not ’til they do. I love it, I love it. And these are the details.”

3 Keown clashed with Ruud van Nistelrooy during Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford in 2003 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Keown was speaking about playing for Arsenal against United as it was the 20th anniversary of the ‘Battle of Old Trafford’.

During the feisty clash Keown came face-to-face with former United star Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Keown was fined £20,000 for his reaction to Patrick Vieira’s red card as he believed that the Dutch striker had conned the official during the 0-0 draw.

The game went down in Premier League folklore, and Keown claimed that he still gets stick from United fans.

He said: “There isn’t a day goes by where someone doesn’t shout it at me or say something.

“On the train the other day, a crowded train and I’m going to the Wolverhampton game against Liverpool, Man United fans going up to Old Trafford, still giving me stick, still the banter is there.”

