A VOLUPTUOUS babe flaunted her curves in what she called “the perfect dress.”

Because it comes with built-in shapewear, you won’t have to worry about wearing a bra or core-control bottoms to look your best.

Niecy Mays (@niecymays) is a curvy fashion girl who often shares her shopping hauls on TikTok.

Her latest purchase is one she couldn’t help but rave about.

“POV: you found the perfect dress with built-in shapewear,” she began in the clip.

The buxom brunette posed in the mirror while donning the cobalt blue frock.

Its scooped neckline was low cut enough to show her size 38G cleavage, which looked lifted and full thanks to the integrated support in the dress.

Skintight, the dress accentuated her snatched waist and kept her stomach looking flat thanks to its shaping material.

The long sleeves, too, added an elevated flare to the look.

“This dress from [Shapellx] eats DOWN,” Niecy wrote in the caption, praising the $65 dress’s flattering fit and complimenting herself on rocking it well.

Another curvy queen looking for a dress that would compliment her shape admitted Skims is the way to go.

TikToker Mollie Campsie (@molliecampsie) was thrilled to discover the viral $88 Skims Soft Lounge Dress.

“This Skims dress = my go-to LBD for Autumn,” she began in the clip.

“I’m a UK 18 and wearing size XL.”

After flaunting her figure, many viewers were convinced to buy it themselves.

“Ordering immediately,” wrote one.

“You’ve convinced me to get this dress,” another echoed.