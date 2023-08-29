Reddit users are convinced a viral post on the platform titled ‘I’m dating my sister’s bully’ is a rip off of the Hollywood movie, You Again.

The popular opinion on the Reddit post in question isn’t a surprise when you take into account the amount of drama involved in it. The stories concerning people’s personal lives and relationships are met with the most interesting as well as unexpected responses as fellow Redditers play the judge in any given situation. The story we are dealing with today is different from the usual as it navigates the relationship between a brother madly in love and his sister scarred from her high school experiences.

Reddit user says ‘I’m dating my sister’s bully’

The OP’s sister, Ann, was bullied by a girl named Andrea when they were in high school. It started off as name-calling and eventually turned physical. Ann would show up from school with bruises, but Andrea was never held responsible for her actions.

The brother always supported his sister through it and the duo grew up to hate Andrea for being a bully.

However, the OP met Andrea at a local cafe two years ago and she came across as a “mature” person. She apologized for her actions in the past and wanted to ask Ann’s forgiveness in person.

While the brother felt Andrea had changed as a person, Ann despised the thought of her high school bully and wasn’t willing to listen to her brother’s side of the story.

But, the OP and Andrea became close and they began dating. The OP realized his sister’s high school bully wasn’t the same person anymore and she was everything he wished for in a partner.

Sister’s decision divides the family

The sister’s unwillingness to let go of the past frustrated the OP more and he kept it a secret from everyone except their close friends.

When the OP was sure he wanted to be with Andrea, he told his parents about their relationship, which came across as a shock to them at first. But, they warmed up to Andrea after meeting her in person.

Ann had told her brother she would disown him if Andrea was invited home. After a few days, she threatened to have no contact with the entire family if the OP continued to see Andrea.

The brother says Ann was adamant about keeping Andrea out of her life regardless of her apologies. She continued to bash the OP and his girlfriend’s relationship.

The sister’s ultimatum forced her parents to pick sides. While their mother chose to accept the OP and Andrea’s relationship, the father sided with Ann.

The OP is extremely disappointed in his sister for being “selfish” and blames her for dividing the family over his romantic relationship.

Users are reminded of the movie You Again

Social media users are distracted from the OP’s problem as they are busy drawing comparisons between his story and the movie You Again, which follows an awfully similar plot.

The 2010 film starring Kristen Bell in the lead concludes on a happy note with the main character and her high school bully reconciling in the end as opposed to the Reddit story we are discussing here.

One commented: “This reminds me of the movie You Again, with Kristen Bell.”

“Why do I feel this is just the plot for You Again and not a real story?” asked another.

A third person wrote: “I think I’ve seen this movie the one with Betty White.”