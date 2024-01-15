A YOUNG woman has declared that she’s deleting Hinge after a dumpster fire of a date.

Her date started sweating profusely at 7pm, but that wasn’t even the worst part.

4 Michelle Tran said she was deleting Hinge after her dumpster fire of a date Credit: TikTok/michelletran22

4 Several things turned her off, including how he was sweating profusely at 7pm Credit: TikTok/michelletran22

Michelle Tran (@michelletran22) is transparent about her relationship struggles and doesn’t mind oversharing about her life, according to her TikTok bio.

In a July 2023 video, she told viewers about her first and worst Hinge date that she’ll never forget.

She explained how what was supposed to be an ice cream with him and his dog turned into something much worse.

Her “immediate first impression” was he sat down at 7:30 pm and was sweating.

“I’m not talking like a little bit of sweat. It was like sweating profusely. Like dripping down his face, dripping down his neck. It’s warm out. It is still summer, but it is not that hot,” she said.

While the pair were sitting in the shade, she was even more “icked out” by how he bit into his ice cream.

“Every time, I looked, even glanced my little head over, all I could see on his face was sweat and ice cream. “

He also kept using the phrase “Not to be a d**k,” before he said something offensive, which irritated her.

As the evening went along, she asked him questions about himself, like his job, which “was at a start-up he is currently building.”

“He tells me ‘Not to be a d**k, but I can’t really reveal it because I don’t know who I can trust,” she detailed.

Michelle found that funny and added a subtitle that read: “He thought he was the next Steve Jobs. BYE.”

She wasn’t impressed by the “low-hanging fruit” idea and admitted she only asked as a courtesy.

In addition to the prior offenses, he snubbed her university and called it a “safety school,” which she felt indirectly called her stupid.

As they carried into the topic of dating apps, he also told her that he was glad his grandparents were okay with him dating outside of his race.

She felt like that was a microaggression against her since she is of Asian descent.

“He already told me two of his grandparents were dead. So, no offense, but why do I care what they think?” she said.

4 He kept using the phrase ‘not to be a dick’ before he said something offensive Credit: TikTok/michelletran22

“What was I supposed to say? Was I supposed to be grateful that in 2023 his grandparents didn’t want me drinking at a different water fountain?”

At the end of the video, she gave a thumbs up to her audience and called it a “terrible experience.”

Michelle elaborated in the comments about how bad the evening got as it went along.

She claimed he made her split their $11 ice cream bill, called her poor for using a $10 inflatable pool to cool off in the summer heat, tried to give her a tour of her hometown, and more.

“After all this, he thought the date went really well, and before it even ended he was asking what we should do for the next date,” she added.

Many women related to Michelle’s awkward dating adventure and found the scenario humorous.

“Yooo the ‘I can’t tell you what my startup is cuz you might steal the idea’ has happened to me twice. Who do these men think they are.” one shared.

“I’m now on a mission to figure out what this man’s ‘magical startup idea’ is,” another commented.

“HIS LOSS. You’re amazing and hysterical,” a fan praised.