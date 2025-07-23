-
Christian Hollar is a recent graduate of Duke University’s Master of Engineering in Fintech program.
He said a fintech career has some of the best opportunities for growth and keeps your skills fresh.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Christian Hollar, a recent graduate of Duke University’s Master of Engineering in Financial Technology program and an avionics software design engineer at Boeing. The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Pursuing a master’s degree in finance technology, or fintech, engineering was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. My degree allowed me to build on my technical knowledge and gain a deeper understanding of how emerging technologies are transforming financial systems.
For undergrad, I studied mechanical engineering and mathematics at Lafayette College, where I was recruited to play football. During my time at Lafayette, I also participated in the International Collegiate Programming Contest and interned at NASA, Morgan Stanley, and a fintech startup called nCino. During the onboarding process for nCino, I met a technical recruiter who was also involved in recruiting for Duke University’s Pratt School of Engineering, and he told me about the different graduate programs.
I ended up pursuing a Master of Engineering degree in artificial intelligence at Duke University. While in that program, I took elective courses from the financial technology curriculum on topics such as the next evolution of the internet, known as Web3, and algorithmic trading systems. Because of my positive experiences in these courses and my continued curiosity about the space, I started a second Master of Engineering degree in financial technology.
Finance, as an industry, touches everyone, making it one of the most fertile grounds for innovation. This is becoming even more true with the rise of technologies like large language models and blockchain. In the near term, most innovation in fintech will focus on making current systems work more efficiently.
But, to implement those changes, companies will need people who understand finance, computer science, mathematics, and artificial intelligence — skills that define a fintech engineer.
It’s why I pursued this path, and it’s encouraging to see the broader world catching up to that vision.
One of the most challenging aspects of my fintech program was having to leave it. I genuinely enjoy learning, so transitioning out of an academic environment and focusing on application has been difficult.
The field is evolving rapidly, and the courses are increasingly exciting and relevant. Every time I hear about a new course being added or an existing one being improved, I feel a bit of FOMO, or fear of missing out.
That said, I’m now entering a phase in my life where I want to focus on applying what I’ve learned rather than just continuing to learn in the classroom.
Fintech pushes me to master a wide range of technologies because the competition is so intense. The field evolves rapidly — strategies, tools, and ideas are constantly changing — and that forces you to stay sharp. Even at Duke, I saw how quickly the curriculum adapted to reflect industry shifts.
In that fast-paced environment, your skills stay fresh and you’re always learning. That is exactly the kind of challenge I’m looking for.
In every aspect of my life, I’ve always valued doing things faster and more effectively, because it means I can accomplish more. This is what I find most attractive about fintech engineering.
Within the finance sector, I’m most interested in blockchain, which is a digital ledger, and alpha generation, which is the development of investment strategies aimed at outperforming the market. Alpha generation is arguably the most competitive area in finance, making it essential to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies, research, and market trends to maintain an edge. As for blockchain, I like that it is still in its early stages and offers a lot of room for innovation.
It’s a career path that doesn’t let your skills go stale, and in that way, it mirrors the dynamic learning environment I enjoyed during college.
My career decisions are guided by one question: Where can I grow the most and stay ahead of the curve? AI, blockchain, and quantitative finance are the fields where I see the greatest opportunities for both personal growth and long-term relevance. They’re constantly evolving, intellectually demanding, and filled with problems worth solving.
As an early-career engineer, it’s essential to position yourself where there’s the most potential for change and disruption. The world is competitive and full of rigid systems, but innovation empowers you to break and reshape the rules. That’s what allows individuals to create impact and move forward more quickly in both their careers and society.
